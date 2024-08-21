Two killed, 7 injured in roof collapse in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Two women were killed and seven others sustained injuries while buried under the debris due to roof collapse in Khorgai Musakhel, area of Domel, Bannu.

According to a private news channel, the incident took place when a roof of the house collapsed due to a lightning strike.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The injured were shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Bannu.