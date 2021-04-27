Two Killed, 8 Hurt In Truck, Bas Collision In Lasbela
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two passengers lost their lives while eight others sustained serious injuries on Tuesday wee hours when a speeding truck collided with a passenger bus in Hub Marble city, Lasbela district.
Rescue officials said the accident took place when a speedy truck hit a Karachi bound, Pakistan Television reported.
Rescue teams reached at the spot after the accident and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.
According to police the truck driver lost control on the vehicle and hit the passenger bus which caused the accident.