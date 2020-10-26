Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

At least two people were killed and nine others sustained injuries on Monday in a road accident in Mithri area of Balochistan, official sources confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and nine others sustained injuries on Monday in a road accident in Mithri area of Balochistan, official sources confirmed.

They said that a Mazda and Datsun were collided near Sibi district resultantly two people died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries, some of them are critically.

Soon after the incident, local administration and Edhi Ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the district headquarter hospital Sibi.

Later, three critically injured were moved to Quetta.

The ill-fated people were returning home after attending PDM rally in Quetta.

Local administration is looking into the matter.