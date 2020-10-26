UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, 9 Injured In Mithri Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:05 PM

Two killed, 9 injured in Mithri road accident

At least two people were killed and nine others sustained injuries on Monday in a road accident in Mithri area of Balochistan, official sources confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and nine others sustained injuries on Monday in a road accident in Mithri area of Balochistan, official sources confirmed.

They said that a Mazda and Datsun were collided near Sibi district resultantly two people died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries, some of them are critically.

Soon after the incident, local administration and Edhi Ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the district headquarter hospital Sibi.

Later, three critically injured were moved to Quetta.

The ill-fated people were returning home after attending PDM rally in Quetta.

Local administration is looking into the matter.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Died Road Accident Sibi SITE Mazda

Recent Stories

PDM following BJP agenda, says Dr Akhtar Malik

42 seconds ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

44 seconds ago

ICCI hopes R3 project to start new era of developm ..

2 minutes ago

PIA signs cargo charter with Ryanair

2 minutes ago

#ShameonYouMacro becomes top trend for his anti-Is ..

11 minutes ago

Govt announces public holiday on Oct 30

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.