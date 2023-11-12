Two killed, 9 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Two people were killed and nine others injured, three of them women, in two different incidents in the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb Police Station here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, in the first incident, a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van coming from Kohat turned turtle and rammed into a side tree after one of its tires burst on Kohat Road near Rangli. The driver of the fatal van died on the spot, while six other passengers, among them three women, were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.

In another incident, a teenage boy was killed and his two teenage friends were injured, both of them critical, when a speedy passenger van over a bridge near village Ikhlas in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

Police sources said that 18-year-old Muhammad Talha was going on his motorcycle along with his two other classmates when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver while overtaking another vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, resulting in his injury.

He was brought to Tehsil headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while his two friends were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The police registered two separate cases and launched further investigations.