Open Menu

Two Killed, 9 Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Two killed, 9 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Two people were killed and nine others injured, three of them women, in two different incidents in the jurisdiction of the Pindigheb Police Station here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, in the first incident, a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van coming from Kohat turned turtle and rammed into a side tree after one of its tires burst on Kohat Road near Rangli. The driver of the fatal van died on the spot, while six other passengers, among them three women, were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.

In another incident, a teenage boy was killed and his two teenage friends were injured, both of them critical, when a speedy passenger van over a bridge near village Ikhlas in the jurisdiction of the same police station.

Police sources said that 18-year-old Muhammad Talha was going on his motorcycle along with his two other classmates when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver while overtaking another vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, resulting in his injury.

He was brought to Tehsil headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while his two friends were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The police registered two separate cases and launched further investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Died Kohat Same Van Rescue 1122 Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

11 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

11 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

11 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

12 hours ago
Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

12 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

12 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

12 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

12 hours ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan