Two Killed After Car Plunged Into Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Two killed after car plunged into canal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) At least two people were killed on Tuesday after their car veered off the road and plunged into a canal in Ahmedpur Chatha of district Hafizabad.

According to police, the incident occurred due to poor visibility as fog blanketed the road,

Meanwhile, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies of both individuals from the canal.

However, the body of the deceased individuals has not been identified yet.

