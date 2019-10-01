UrduPoint.com
Two Killed After Roof Of House Collapses In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:12 PM

Two killed after roof of house collapses in Lahore

Two people were killed after roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Samman Abad, Lahore.Several people of a family were buried under the debris after roof of a rundown building caved in Paki Thathi Samman Abad area of Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st October, 2019) Two people were killed after roof of a dilapidated building collapsed in Samman Abad, Lahore.Several people of a family were buried under the debris after roof of a rundown building caved in Paki Thathi Samman Abad area of Lahore.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and rescued 5 people including a little girl while two people were died.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

