UrduPoint.com

Two Killed After Truck Overturns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Two killed after truck overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :A truck carrying a wedding party overturned on Seetpur road, Alipur tehsil on Friday and killed two people including a woman, and injured 32 others.

According to Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred due to the overspeeding of the vehicle.

The passengers were returning to Alipur after attending a wedding ceremony in Seetpur.

The identity of the deceased, including a woman and her 13-year-old son, could not be ascertained by the rescuers till the filing of this report.

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Dogar and the DSP reached the spot to supervise the relief operation.

The bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Alipur while the injured were treated on the spot.

Related Topics

Injured Marriage Road Vehicle Nasir Alipur Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

13 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

40 minutes ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.