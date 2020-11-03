Two killed, another injured in clash over property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :At least two people were shot dead when a clash occurred between two groups over a property issue here in Tor Dhand area on Tuesday.

According to police a clash over property between two groups led to the killing of two people and severe injuries to another during morning hours in Tor Dhand.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Karak while a case was registered at City police station and investigation was kicked off.