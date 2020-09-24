UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Another Injured In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Two killed, another injured in firing incident

At least two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Matani area here Thursday, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed while another sustained injuries in a firing incident in the Matani area here Thursday, a private news channel reported.

Local police told that one of the dead persons identified as Jawad Khan was proclaimed offender in alleged murder case of his wife and the incident may have taken place as result of family feud.

Police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.

