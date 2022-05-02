Two killed another injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A man and woman were killed while another sustained serious injury in a collision between two motorcycles at Okanwala road near Village 118/EB on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Fazal Din was returning home from market along with a female of the family namely Sardaran Bibi on motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle collided with them.

Resultantly, both sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the other motorcyclist namely Saifullah received serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, rescue 1122 sources added.