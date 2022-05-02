UrduPoint.com

Two Killed Another Injured In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Two killed another injured in road mishap

A man and woman were killed while another sustained serious injury in a collision between two motorcycles at Okanwala road near Village 118/EB on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A man and woman were killed while another sustained serious injury in a collision between two motorcycles at Okanwala road near Village 118/EB on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Fazal Din was returning home from market along with a female of the family namely Sardaran Bibi on motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle collided with them.

Resultantly, both sustained serious injuries and died on the spot while the other motorcyclist namely Saifullah received serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital, rescue 1122 sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Man Rescue 1122 Women Market Family From

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for d ..

Eid-ul-Fitr a day to share joys, sacrificing for deprived people: President

2 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed ..

5 drug peddlers held, three distilleries unearthed

2 minutes ago
 7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

7 killed in Nawabshah car accident

2 minutes ago
 Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set ..

Spending spree reaches at peak as Eid shopping set to end on late Monday night

2 minutes ago
 A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramoder ..

A New Eposh of Virtual Exploration, the Ultramodern XOS 10.6

7 minutes ago
 MWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements durin ..

MWMC to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.