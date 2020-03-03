UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishaps In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Two killed, another injured in road mishaps in Sargodha

Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in Urban Area and Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Muhammad Fayyaz resident of Chak 40/NB along with his companion Ghulam Abbas were walking on roadside when recklessly driven Truck hit them near Chak 33 railway crossing; as a result Muhammad Fayyaz died on the spot while Ghulam Abbas injured.

In another accident, a speeding driven tractor trolley hit to death another pedestrian Saeer near village Kudlathi Tehsil Sahiwal and fled away of the scene.

The injured was shifted to hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

