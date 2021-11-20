Two killed, another injured in separate incidents

Two persons including a woman were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons including a woman were killed while another suffered injuries in separate incidents in nearby localities here on Saturday.

In a road accident, Riaz Ahmed was killed while Muhammad Afzal sustained multiple injuries when a rashly driven tractor trolley hit their motorcycle near Mulanwalah village.

The victims have been shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Pattoki city police have registered a case against tractor driver Farooq.

Meanwhile, Shaukat, resident of Chhanga Manga shot dead his wife Ghzala (30) over domestic dispute and fled the scene.

The body was shifted to Trauma Centre Phoolnagar.

Police were looking into the matter.