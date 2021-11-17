Two killed, another injured in separate road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed while another injured in separate road accidents in and around the city on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Aslam, 35, and Shabbir, 45, residents of Bohar village were riding a motorcycle at Kot Radha Kishan road when a bus of a private factory coming behind them hit their two-wheeler near THQ hospital.

Aslam died on the spot while Shabbir sustained multiple injuries.

A rescue team shifted the victims to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

People caught the bus driver and handed over to police.

In another accident, Ibrar, 35, resident of Chak 10 Bhola Gadi was run over by a truck at Ittefaq Adda on Multan road. He died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Trauma Center Phoolnagar.

Police were investigating.