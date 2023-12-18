Two Killed As Car Fell Into Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed as a speeding car fell into canal here at lower Jhelum under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police station, here on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that Hameed -Ullah (34) and Abdul Rauf (40) were heading to Sargodha on their car, when they reached near 29 Phatak their car fell into the canal after loosing control.
As a result, they both died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
Further investigation was under way.