Two Killed As Car Fell Into Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Two killed as car fell into canal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed as a speeding car fell into canal here at lower Jhelum under the jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police station, here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that Hameed -Ullah (34) and Abdul Rauf (40) were heading to Sargodha on their car, when they reached near 29 Phatak their car fell into the canal after loosing control.

As a result, they both died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

