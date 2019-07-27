Two Killed As Car Fell Into Gorge In Orakzai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured when a car fell into a deep gorge in Kuraiz area of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday, police informed.
The incident occurred when driver of the car lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.
The car plunged into a deep ravine, resultantly two persons lost their lives and one other got injured.
The dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.