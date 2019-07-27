Two killed as car fell into gorge in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed and one injured when a car fell into a deep gorge in Kuraiz area of Orakzai tribal district on Saturday, police informed.

The incident occurred when driver of the car lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn.

The car plunged into a deep ravine, resultantly two persons lost their lives and one other got injured.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.