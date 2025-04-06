Two Killed As Car Hits Tractor Trolley At Sheikhupura Interchange
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least two persons were killed on the spot when a car collided with a tractor trolley at the Sheikhupura Faizpur Interchange on Sunday.
Rescue sources said that two people were killed when a car hit a tractor trolley, private news channel
reported.
Rescue teams and police quickly responded to the incident, securing the area and initiating an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The bodies of the deceased named Saleem and Ismail were shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, while authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
