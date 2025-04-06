Open Menu

Two Killed As Car Hits Tractor Trolley At Sheikhupura Interchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Two killed as car hits tractor trolley at Sheikhupura interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least two persons were killed on the spot when a car collided with a tractor trolley at the Sheikhupura Faizpur Interchange on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that two people were killed when a car hit a tractor trolley, private news channel

reported.

Rescue teams and police quickly responded to the incident, securing the area and initiating an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The bodies of the deceased named Saleem and Ismail were shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination, while authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

2 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

11 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

12 hours ago
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

12 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

12 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

14 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan