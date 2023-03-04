Two killed as car plunges into deep gorge

At least two persons of a family killed while a minor girl miraculously survived when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Village Darwaza of UC Palak Circle Bakot

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :

According to details, a taxi car stopped at link road Darwaz where two persons get off the taxi while three other persons including a minor girl, mother and daughter were still inside the taxi, suddenly the car moved back from the slope and fell into a deep gorge.

Resultantly, two persons were killed on the spot while a minor girl sustained minor injuries.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.