UrduPoint.com

Two Killed As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Two killed as car plunges into deep gorge

At least two persons of a family killed while a minor girl miraculously survived when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Village Darwaza of UC Palak Circle Bakot

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two persons of a family killed while a minor girl miraculously survived when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Village Darwaza of UC Palak Circle Bakot.

According to details, a taxi car stopped at link road Darwaz where two persons get off the taxi while three other persons including a minor girl, mother and daughter were still inside the taxi, suddenly the car moved back from the slope and fell into a deep gorge.

Resultantly, two persons were killed on the spot while a minor girl sustained minor injuries.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Road Car Circle Family From

Recent Stories

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking As ..

UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run f ..

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Rep ..

20 minutes ago
 PML-N started mega development project in the coun ..

PML-N started mega development project in the country: Federal Minister for Parl ..

7 minutes ago
 1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.