Two Killed As Car Plunges Into Deep Gorge
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM
BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :At least two persons of a family killed while a minor girl miraculously survived when their car plunged into a deep gorge in Village Darwaza of UC Palak Circle Bakot.
According to details, a taxi car stopped at link road Darwaz where two persons get off the taxi while three other persons including a minor girl, mother and daughter were still inside the taxi, suddenly the car moved back from the slope and fell into a deep gorge.
Resultantly, two persons were killed on the spot while a minor girl sustained minor injuries.
Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.