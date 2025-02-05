Two Killed As Car Plunges Into Ditch In Shangla
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed and another one injured when a car plunged into a ditch near Dhairo in Puran tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident, private news channels reported.
A rescue 1122 spokesperson said we found the car had fallen into a deep ditch, resulting in the deaths of two people.
The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025
14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FAO takes significant step to enhance food safety with GoP partnership8 minutes ago
-
Two killed as car plunges into ditch in Shangla8 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA marks Kashmir Solidarity Day18 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed at Women University Sukkur18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes rally for Kashmir Day18 minutes ago
-
APP delegation congratulates newly elected press club members28 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign starts in Sindh28 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day28 minutes ago
-
Federal minister Mohsin Naqvi expresses condolences on demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day: Mohsin Naqvi28 minutes ago
-
Alegria highlights major accomplishments as President of UN Security Council28 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese counterpart, agrees to enhance intelligence sharing28 minutes ago