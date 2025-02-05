Open Menu

Two Killed As Car Plunges Into Ditch In Shangla

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Two killed as car plunges into ditch in Shangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed and another one injured when a car plunged into a ditch near Dhairo in Puran tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident, private news channels reported.

A rescue 1122 spokesperson said we found the car had fallen into a deep ditch, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

3 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

48 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter

2 hours ago
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

4 hours ago
 Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro ..

Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's N ..

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

5 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan