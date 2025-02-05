Two killed as car plunges into ditch in Shangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Two people were killed and another one injured when a car plunged into a ditch near Dhairo in Puran tehsil of Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident, private news channels reported.

A rescue 1122 spokesperson said we found the car had fallen into a deep ditch, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.