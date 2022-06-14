Two killed as factory godown catches fire

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed when a fire erupted in godown of a chemical factory near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted due to short circuit at the factory in Rachna Town.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started to extinguish the fire till filing this story.

DC Rana Shakil Aslam, DPO Faisal Mukhtar and other officers reached the spot and reviewed the rescue operation.