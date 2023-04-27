UrduPoint.com

Two Killed As Fire Erupts In Karachi Express Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Two killed as fire erupts in Karachi express train

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Two persons were burnt to death when the Karachi Express train caught fire in Khairpur in the wee hours of Thursday.

Pakistan Railways authorities confirmed that the train travelling from Karachi to Lahore suddenly caught fire midway when one of the cabins started blazing near Tando Masti, Khairpur, Private news channels reported.

Firefighters reached the site and extinguished the fire.

The authorities said two persons lost their lives in the incident while a woman jumped from the train in a bid to escape the fire but unfortunately died during the attempt.

