Two Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Taxi In Nowshera
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a taxi car in Nowshera district.
Police said Wednesday that Barkat Ullah and Muhammad Fayaz, resident of Hakeemabad were going to Akora Khattak from Guldera in a taxi when their vehicle was ambushed near Doran, leaving both dead on the spot.
Police have registered case against unknown killers and started investigation.