Two killed as gunmen open fire on taxi in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a taxi car in Nowshera district.

Police said Wednesday that Barkat Ullah and Muhammad Fayaz, resident of Hakeemabad were going to Akora Khattak from Guldera in a taxi when their vehicle was ambushed near Doran, leaving both dead on the spot.

Police have registered case against unknown killers and started investigation.