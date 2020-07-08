UrduPoint.com
Two Killed As Gunmen Open Fire On Taxi In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:17 PM

Two killed as gunmen open fire on taxi in Nowshera

Two persons were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a taxi car in Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead when unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on a taxi car in Nowshera district.

Police said Wednesday that Barkat Ullah and Muhammad Fayaz, resident of Hakeemabad were going to Akora Khattak from Guldera in a taxi when their vehicle was ambushed near Doran, leaving both dead on the spot.

Police have registered case against unknown killers and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

