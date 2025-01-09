Two killed as house wall collapses in Ahmadpur Sial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) A woman and her daughter lost their lives when the boundary wall of their house collapsed in Ahmadpur Sial, a city in Jhang district, early on Thursday morning, reportedly due to structural instability.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in village Kulachi Chak No 3/7L on the outskirts of Ahmadpur Sial where the wall of the house caved in, trapping the woman and her daughter under the debris, private news channel

reported.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, extricated the injured pair from the rubble and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ahmadpur Sial, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.