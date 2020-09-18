UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, As Many Injured In A Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:38 PM

Two killed, as many injured in a road accident in faisalabad

A person was killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident, while a man was stabbed to death near here on Friday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A person was killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident, while a man was stabbed to death near here on Friday.

According to police, Salamat Ali (65), along with Arif (29) and Asif (12), was riding a motorcycle near Addah Salooni Jhal area on Samundri Road when they were hit by a speeding bus.

As a result, Salamat Ali was killed on the spot ,while other two sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri.

In a separate incident, a citizen Muneer allegedly stabbed to death a middleman of grain market. The victim was identified as Muhammad Mustafa r/o chak 126-GB Shehruana. Police registered separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

