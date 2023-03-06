UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, As Many Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident while another was shot dead over an enmity near here on Monday.

Rescue sources said that a collision between a motorcycle and a container in Ghurra Chowk on Chiniot Road near Sahianwala Motorway left a motorcyclist dead while pillion-rider was injured.

The dead was identified as Rasheed Ahmed, son of Allah Ditta of Chak No 19, Sahianwala. The injured, Haseeb, was moved to THQ hospital Chak Jhumra.

In the second incident, one Qaisar, son of Ramzan, a resident of Malikpur, was shot dead by his rivals over an enmity near Sugar Mor, Sheikhupura Road.

Another man, Ahmed, son of Muhammad Ashfaq, of Sahianwala suffered bullet injuries in the mishap.

The injured person was rushed to Allied hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

