Two killed, as many injured in North Waziristan firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants on Thursday shot dead two persons and injured two others in Khadarkhel area of Dattahkhel tehsil in North Waziristany.

Police said the assailants attacked the house of Hakeem Khan and started firing at the people present in the guestroom.

As a result of the firing two people including Hakeem Khan, son of Haji and Shakir Rehman, son of Shahid were killed on the scene.

Two persons identified as Shah Behram and Haji sustained bullet injuries as result of the firing.

The injured and dead were shifted to DHQ Hospital Miran Shah. The police, after receiving information, reached the spot and collected evidence for investigation.