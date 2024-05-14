Two killed as many injured in road accident

Two motorcycle riders including a woman and a kid were killed while others sustained critical injuries when they had a head-on-collision with a tractor trolley at Theemon Wali Pul on Nau Bahar Canal here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Two motorcycle riders including a woman and a kid were killed while others sustained critical injuries when they had a head-on-collision with a tractor trolley at Theemon Wali Pul on Nau Bahar Canal here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that four people were riding a motorcycle when the accident occurred at the canal.

He informed that the motorcycle hit the tractor trolley according to eye witness which resulted in two deaths and as many injuries.

The dead were identified as Nadia (35) and Ihsan (6) while the wounded as Allah Rukhi (33) and Tahir (14).

The bodies and injured were dispatched to Nishtar Hospital, he stated.

The police reached the spot and registered a case, the spokesperson added.

APP/mjk