Two killed, as many injured in road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Two women were killed and their spouses were injured in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Sunday.

According to police, Riyasat was riding on a motorcycle with his wife Parveen Bibi on Haji Gaga Kasur road when a speeding tractor hit them.

As a result, Parveen Bibi died on-the-spot while his husband was seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted them to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

In another incident, one Talib was riding a motorcycle with his wife Asma Bibi near Wellcome Gate, City Phool Nagar when a speeding trailer hit him from behind. As a result, Asma Bibi died on-the-spot while her husband was injured.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body and the injured into custody.

Further investigation was underway.