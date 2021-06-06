UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, As Many Injured In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Two women were killed and their spouses were injured in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Sunday.

According to police, Riyasat was riding on a motorcycle with his wife Parveen Bibi on Haji Gaga Kasur road when a speeding tractor hit them.

As a result, Parveen Bibi died on-the-spot while his husband was seriously injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted them to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

In another incident, one Talib was riding a motorcycle with his wife Asma Bibi near Wellcome Gate, City Phool Nagar when a speeding trailer hit him from behind. As a result, Asma Bibi died on-the-spot while her husband was injured.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and took the body and the injured into custody.

Further investigation was underway.

