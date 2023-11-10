Two killed as mini truck turns turtle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A mini truck overturned early in the morning, killing two including while injuring one.

Rescuers said the accident occurred after over-speeding a suburban area, Mamori Carpet Road near Manik canal.

The rescue team took out all of the three victims entrapped into the truck after the truck overturned.

The two among the three including Mohammed, 12, son of Shamsuddin and Arsalan, 20, son of Ramzan succumbed to injuries while shifting to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital.

However, the third injured Yaseen, 25, son of Lal Khan remained safe despite getting brutal bruises. He was given medical aid when he was admitted to the hospital.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after informing the police station concerned.