Two killed as minivan rams into passenger bus in Gujarat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two people including a minor girl were killed on the spot and four others were critically injured after a minivan rammed into a passenger bus near Gunja town of Gujrat District on early Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred due to speeding by the bus driver.

Eyewitness said after hitting the bus the minivan overturned into a roadside and killed two persons and injured four, private news channels reported.

Two have been identified as 10-year-old Manahil and 65-year-old Ashraf.

Rescue personnel shifted the injured to the hospital where their condition was critical.