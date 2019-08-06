UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed As Oil Tanker Hit Motorbike In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderabad

Two persons were killed when an oil tanker hit a motorbike on National Highway here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed when an oil tanker hit a motorbike on National Highway here on Tuesday.

According to the reports, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Chang village in the limits of Hatri Police station resulting in death of two persons identified as Akram s/o Pir Bux and Nazar Mohammad s/o Mir Mohammad were died on the spot.

After the incident the driver of oil tanker managed to escape.

Bodies were shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Driver Oil Died

Recent Stories

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

45 seconds ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

47 seconds ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

48 seconds ago

Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utman ..

52 seconds ago

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.