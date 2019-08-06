Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderabad

Two persons were killed when an oil tanker hit a motorbike on National Highway here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed when an oil tanker hit a motorbike on National Highway here on Tuesday.

According to the reports, an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Chang village in the limits of Hatri Police station resulting in death of two persons identified as Akram s/o Pir Bux and Nazar Mohammad s/o Mir Mohammad were died on the spot.

After the incident the driver of oil tanker managed to escape.

Bodies were shifted to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.