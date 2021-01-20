UrduPoint.com
Two Killed As Passenger Bus Plunges Into Canal In Sheikhupura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Two killed as passenger bus plunges into canal in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and several others got injuries in a accident, a speeding passenger bus was plunged into a canal at Sheikhupura- Sharaqpur Road on Wednesday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said the bus was plunged into a canal following tyre-burst and over-speeding.

Rescue 1122 teams along with local police officials reached the site of accident after they informed and carrying out rescue operations, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as 38 years old Zaheer Abas and 58 years old Abdul Hamid who were shifted to hospital for further legal and medical formalities.

