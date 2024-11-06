Two killed as pickup hits motorcycle in Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Two people riding a motorcycle were killed when a pickup van hit their two-wheeler in Tank district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Khargi area of FR Tank where two friends riding a motorbike were killed when hit by a pickup van.

Police shifted bodies of both the youth to Jandola Hospital for identification and medico legal procedure.

APP/vak