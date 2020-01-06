Two killed as roof caved in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people including a woman were killed when roof of mud-house collapsed in Afghan refugee camp here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, both bodies were recovered from rubble after rescue operation that lasted for half hour.

Later, dead bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital to complete legal formalities and autopsy.