Two Killed As Roof Caved In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:26 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two people including a woman were killed when roof of mud-house collapsed in Afghan refugee camp here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, both bodies were recovered from rubble after rescue operation that lasted for half hour.
Later, dead bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital to complete legal formalities and autopsy.