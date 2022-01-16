Two killed as speeding vehicle overturned in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed after a speeding car overturned near Karsaz, Karachi, on the wee hours Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 official a speeding car overturned and hit a tree.

As a result, two persons who were riding a car were killed on the spot.

The Rescue source said the car overturned due to high speed and thus hit a tree, a private tv channel reported.

Rescue officials told after getting informed, they shifted the bodies to the hospital.