Two Killed As Speeding Vehicle Overturned In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed after a speeding car overturned near Karsaz, Karachi, on the wee hours Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 official a speeding car overturned and hit a tree.
As a result, two persons who were riding a car were killed on the spot.
The Rescue source said the car overturned due to high speed and thus hit a tree, a private tv channel reported.
Rescue officials told after getting informed, they shifted the bodies to the hospital.