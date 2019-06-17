Two killed as speedy dumper rams into bike in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :At least two people killed when a speedy dumper collided with a bike here on Monday.

According to a Rescue spokesman, the accident took place on Girja Road near Chak Jalal Din, Street Number 24, within the limits of Saddar Baroni Police Station.

He informed that Hamid Rasheed son of Muhammad Rasheed, 29 years and his sister Shahida Rasheed daughter of Muhammad Rasheed, 39 years were en route to theirhome when the incident took place and they received head injuries. They lost their lives on the spot and the bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, he informed.

Police failed to apprehend the dumper driver.