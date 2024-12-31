Two killed as terrorists attacked Daraban police check post in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A policeman and a customs’ worker were martyred while another policeman got injured as unknown militants stormed Daraban police checkpost late Monday’s night.

According to police, some unknown terrorists attacked the police check post with modern weapons which prompted the police to retaliate the firing.

As a result police constable Asmat Ullah and customs’ worker named Abdullah were martyred, while another Police constable namely Parvez got injured.

Following receiving information, the security forces and police teams immediately arrived at the scene and retaliated with gunfire.

However, the terrorists managed to escape while taking advantage of the darkness.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to capture the terrorists, while authorities have initiated further investigations into the incident.