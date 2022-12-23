UrduPoint.com

Two Killed As Trailer Hits Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 09:42 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Two motorcycle riders were killed and a child sustained injuries after a speedy trailer hit them at Ganesh Wah bridge near Bhutta Pur flyover on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 official said that the identity of the motorcycle riders was being ascertained and the injured child was being provided treatment, he added.

