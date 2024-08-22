Open Menu

Two Killed As Trailer Ran Over Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Two killed as trailer ran over them

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Two motorcyclists were killed when a trailer ran over them near Chak 100 here on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons were travelling on motorcycle when a speeding car hit them and they fell down on the road.

Meanwhile, a trailer crushed them and they died on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

The deceased were identified as 38 years old Hashim s/o Sharif and Muhammad Nadeem s/o Muhammad Hanif residents of Masoomabad.

