Two killed as train hits car

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Two people were killed and another was injured when a train hit a car near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place near Saida Chak where the train hit the car at an unmanned railway level-crossing after which the car fell into the Lower Jhelum Canal.

As a result, Shavez Ahmed and Aamir Iqbal died on the spot while Ahmed Yar sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ Hospital Malakwal after recovering them from the canal.