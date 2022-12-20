UrduPoint.com

Two Killed As Train Hits Rickshaw

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Two people were crushed to death as a train hit a Qingqi rickshaw on an unmanned crossing near Jia Bagga, on Monday.

According to Rescue1122, a Karachi bound train got involved in an accident when a Qingqi rickshaw tried to cross an unmanned crossing (Haloki Phatak) in a hurry.

Resultantly, the rickshaw driver and a passenger in the rickshaw were crushed to death.

The deceased identified as Usman (20) and Rizwan (22) were brothers belonging to a local village Jia Bagga.

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and handed over the bodies to the police for further proceedings.

