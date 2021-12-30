UrduPoint.com

Two Killed As Transmission Line Falls

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 01:35 PM

Two killed as transmission line falls

At least two people were killed and two others injured when an electricity transmission line fell on them in the vicinity of Sarband police station here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and two others injured when an electricity transmission line fell on them in the vicinity of Sarband police station here on Thursday.

According to Sarband police, a speedy truck hit the pole of the main transmission line which fell on four people, critically injuring them.

The four injured identified as Jahangir, Alamzaib, Gul Marjan and Abdul Basit were taken to Hayatabd Medical Complex where Jahangir and Alamzaib succumbed to their injuries. Condition of the other two injured was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police Electricity Police Station

Recent Stories

EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities ..

EGA repays Al Taweelah project finance facilities early in optimisation of capit ..

11 minutes ago
 Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi duri ..

Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi during New Year Holiday

26 minutes ago
 Hindu religious leader arrested over derogatory re ..

Hindu religious leader arrested over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

26 minutes ago
 Iraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Colla ..

Iraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'

5 minutes ago
 New York new COVID-19 cases spike as more people t ..

New York new COVID-19 cases spike as more people take tests

5 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 29311 cusecs water

IRSA releases 29311 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.