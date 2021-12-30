Two killed as transmission line falls

At least two people were killed and two others injured when an electricity transmission line fell on them in the vicinity of Sarband police station here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and two others injured when an electricity transmission line fell on them in the vicinity of Sarband police station here on Thursday.

According to Sarband police, a speedy truck hit the pole of the main transmission line which fell on four people, critically injuring them.

The four injured identified as Jahangir, Alamzaib, Gul Marjan and Abdul Basit were taken to Hayatabd Medical Complex where Jahangir and Alamzaib succumbed to their injuries. Condition of the other two injured was stated to be out of danger.