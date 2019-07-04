Two killed as truck overturned in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning.

According to police, a cattle trader, Zafar Iqbal (33), along with his unidentified companion was travelling on the rear part of a truck which overturned due to over speeding near Oddan chak on Jhumrah road.

As a result, both of them sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary.