Two Killed As Truck Overturned In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

Two killed as truck overturned in Faisalabad

Two persons were killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed in a road accident here on Thursday morning.

According to police, a cattle trader, Zafar Iqbal (33), along with his unidentified companion was travelling on the rear part of a truck which overturned due to over speeding near Oddan chak on Jhumrah road.

As a result, both of them sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Area police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary.

