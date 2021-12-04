Two killed as truck overturns

Two labourers were killed when a truck loaded with sugar overturned, here on Saturday morning

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Two labourers were killed when a truck loaded with sugar overturned, here on Saturday morning.

Rescue-1122 said that Suleman Hanif (22) and Shah Nawaz (25), of Chak 415 Tandla Mandi were on their way when suddenly the truck they were riding in overturned near Bootay Di Jhal at Jaranwala-Sitiana Road.

Both the persons buried under the burden of sugar and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team recovered the bodies and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police were investigating.