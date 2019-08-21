Two killed as truck rams into vehicles near Kakpul Bridge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :At least two people killed, five injured, when a truck rammed into vehicles after break failure near Kak Pul Bridge on Wednesday.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital, police spokesman said.

The truck which was on its way to Rawat on Islamabad Expressway, hit two private vehicles after its brakes failed, killing its driver and another commuter.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and started relief activities.