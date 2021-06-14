UrduPoint.com
Two Killed By Lightning In Tehsil Oghi

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:35 PM

Heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning has killed two people in two different incidents and injured two others in Tehsil Oghi

OGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Heavy downpour coupled with hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning has killed two people in two different incidents and injured two others in Tehsil Oghi.

In first incident, Habeeb Zar was collecting the wheat produce after threshing at village Tolandi when suddenly lightning struck his wife Fahmida Bibi and killed her at the spot while Jahanzaiba Bibi wife of Ibrar and a 5 years old girl Ambreen Bibi daughter of Dib Wahab sustained critical injuries.

In another lightning incident 30 years old Qari Zahidullah son of Hameedullah resident of Azad Jammu and Kashmir who was teaching in a local Madrassa struck by the lightning. His dead body was also sent to his native town.

Many roads of Hazara division are still blocked by the two days continuous heavy downpour while in many areas electricity could not be restored where electricity transmission lines and electricity fell due to the thunderstorm.

More Stories From Pakistan

