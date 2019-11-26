Two killed by unknown armed men in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Unidentified armed men killed a mother along with her son in the suburb of Faisalabad during wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police, unidentified culprits broke into the house and opened fire on the victims when they were sleeping, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

Police register a case and started investigation. Further probe was underway.