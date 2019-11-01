UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed By Unknown Assailants In Sabirabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:59 AM

Two killed by Unknown assailants in Sabirabad

At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday

KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Sabirabad police station where two people were killed by unknown motorcyclists.

Bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Karak. Police registering the case have started investigating of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Karak

Recent Stories

Washington Intends to Enhance Military Presence in ..

1 minute ago

JUI-F's rally will be held after Friday prayers

14 minutes ago

International Day to "End Impunity for Crimes agai ..

1 minute ago

'Not on my list': private California firms fight f ..

1 minute ago

Chile launches fresh talks to calm deadly unrest

1 minute ago

The rapidly evolving digital landscape of Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.