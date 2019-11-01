Two killed by Unknown assailants in Sabirabad

At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday

KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Sabirabad police station where two people were killed by unknown motorcyclists.

Bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Karak. Police registering the case have started investigating of the incident.