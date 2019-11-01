Two Killed By Unknown Assailants In Sabirabad
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:59 AM
At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday
KARAK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) At least two persons were killed when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on them here on Friday.
Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of Sabirabad police station where two people were killed by unknown motorcyclists.
Bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Karak. Police registering the case have started investigating of the incident.