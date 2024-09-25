Two killed by unknowns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Two waiters were killed here under the jurisdiction of Kaloorkot police station on last night late hours.

Police spokesperson said that one Bilal(23) and Talha(27) were sleeping on top roof of the hotel at night when all of sudden some unidentified outlaws killed them after opening fire at them.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Kaloorkot for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.