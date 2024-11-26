Two killed due to generator smoke in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A father and son were killed due to generator smoke in their house in Ali Kharak area of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel and rescue source, there was a wedding ceremony in the house, on this occasion, the room was filled with generator smoke late at night.

The rescue team reached the spot and shifted two people, including a woman who became unconscious due to the smoke, to the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased father and son have been handed over to their families.